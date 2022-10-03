CROGHAN — A spooky biking event will roll through the Lewis County in time for Halloween. The Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club is hosting a Halloween fundraiser that the whole family can enjoy for Saturday, Oct. 29, starting and ending at the Croghan Recreation Park Pavilion, 9578 Park Drive, Croghan. The event will include group bike rides in the afternoon, followed by a children’s costume bike parade and a Monster Mash Party in the evening.

There are four bicycle rides offered. Three road routes have been mapped out for the cyclists. Participants can choose from a family friendly 15-mile route, a leg-stretching 33-mile route, or a more challenging 62-mile route — 100 kilometers, a “metric century ride.” The fourth route is a children’s “around the block” bike parade with prizes awarded. Bike-safe costumes are encouraged.

