CROGHAN — A spooky biking event will roll through the Lewis County in time for Halloween. The Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club is hosting a Halloween fundraiser that the whole family can enjoy for Saturday, Oct. 29, starting and ending at the Croghan Recreation Park Pavilion, 9578 Park Drive, Croghan. The event will include group bike rides in the afternoon, followed by a children’s costume bike parade and a Monster Mash Party in the evening.
There are four bicycle rides offered. Three road routes have been mapped out for the cyclists. Participants can choose from a family friendly 15-mile route, a leg-stretching 33-mile route, or a more challenging 62-mile route — 100 kilometers, a “metric century ride.” The fourth route is a children’s “around the block” bike parade with prizes awarded. Bike-safe costumes are encouraged.
Start times are as follows: 62-mile Panic Attack, 12:30 p.m,; 33-mile Cold Sweat, 2 p.m.; 15-mile Hair Raiser, 3 p.m, and the free Around the Block Costume Bike Parade, 4:30 p.m.
The Monster Mash Party begins at 5 p.m. in the Croghan Pavilion.
Cycling registration fee is $35 and includes a T-shirt for the first 100 registrants, one hot dog and soda, and an after party which includes haunted house, music and games.
Family members and costume paraders may attend the Monster Mash After Party for a $5 entry fee at the door with those age 3 and younger admitted for free. The Monster Mash party will take place no matter the weather. Bike merchandise will be for sale, games, gift baskets and raffles will also available for cash only.
The Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club is a collection of cyclists from various backgrounds and skill levels that organize fun group rides open to everyone, and support events and activities that encourage cycling.
The club’s mission is to promote enjoyment, training, education and advocacy for the sport of cycling to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds in Northern New York.
“As we gear up for our first annual Bikes & Frights Halloween Bike Event and Monster Mash Community Halloween Party fundraiser, we are looking to our community for support to help offset some of the many costs associated with the ride and community party,” states a release from the club. “Please consider being a volunteer or sponsor for this event. Any donation of time or funds will be greatly appreciated.”
