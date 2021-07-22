HEUVELTON — For the second time in two weeks, on Monday, Heuvelton and Canton staged two well pitched and well played games in the High School Summer Softball League.
On Monday Heuvelton downed Canton I 7-5 and Canton II gained an 8-3 win. Last Monday Heuvelton gained a 4-1 over Canton II and Canton I and Heuvelton played to a 5-5 tie.
“Two great softball games. Canton is so well coached and our programs are so similar. Coaching in these games is so much fun. Kids on both teams hit the ball well,” said Heuvelton Coach Chris Showers.
“It is great for our kids to get at bats against two good pitchers in Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy.”
Chasity Johnson pitched Monday’s 7-5 win for Heuvelton and Ally Trathen rapped a single and a triple to lead the winning offense. Lily Spooner, Katie Cunningham and Carley Simmons all singled.
In the second game Heuvelton was limited to three hits on singles by Lily Spooner, Chasity Johnson and Katie Cunningham.
In the doubleheader on July 12 Katie Cunningham singled twice and doubled and Ally Trathen, Lily Spooner, Emma Showers and Carley Simmons singled.
