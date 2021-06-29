OSWEGO — Oswego High School athletic director Rhonda Bullard has advanced to the next round of voting in the national online fitness contest titled “Ms. Health & Fitness 2021,” which includes a feature spot on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine and a $20,000 grand prize.
Bullard entered Tuesday ranked No. 2 in her group and is aiming to move beyond the Top 10. She advanced through the Top 15 the week prior.
Voting is available online at mshealthandfitness.com/2021/Rhonda-bul until 7 p.m. on July 1, at which point the field will be reduced for the next stage of the competition. Public voting will continue through multiple phases at the link provided for each candidate until a winner is announced on Aug. 5.
Bullard is a 1990 graduate of Oswego High School and recently concluded her fourth year as the district’s athletic director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.