LOCAL GOLF
LOWVILLE — The women of Highland Meadows Golf Course of Watertown, with a team score of 510, won the St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis Six-woman tournament Sunday at Cedars Golf Course.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 8:25 pm
St. Lawrence Golf and Country Club, Canton, placed second, carding 530, followed by Carlowden Country Club, Denmark, 532; Willowbrook Golf Club,Watertown, 543; Gouverneur Country Club, 549, and Cedars, 551.
Sandy Hill of Carlowden was the tourney’s medalist, recording a 74 on the par-72 course. Connie Davis of the championship team was the senior division winner with a 95, followed by Betty Farney of Cedars at 102.
The annual tourney that began in 1999 will be played next year at Ives Hills Country Club in Watertown.
