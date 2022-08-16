Highland Meadows women tourney champions

The Highland Meadows Golf Course team of, from left, Angela Martin, Kim Casero, Sharon Brown, Robin Smith, Sharon Cahill, Connie Davis and Kayla Kibling won the six-woman golf tourney. Photo provided

LOCAL GOLF

LOWVILLE — The women of Highland Meadows Golf Course of Watertown, with a team score of 510, won the St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis Six-woman tournament Sunday at Cedars Golf Course.

