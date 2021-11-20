OSWEGO COUNTY — The area non-profit organization “Hits For Hope,” recently presented a check for $11,000 to the Syracuse VA Medical Center to follow up on its annual softball fundraiser.
The check was in turn submitted to the Rome Home Base Primary Care in memory and honor of Bernard Corsette.
The charitable group raised the donation by holding a slate of softball games on Sept. 11 pitting local teams and fire departments against each other. The games were followed by a dinner and music with donations being accepted throughout.
The organization was founded in 2013 by a group of volunteers affiliated with the Central Square American Legion softball team.
