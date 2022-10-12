Carter Rose’s budding hockey career has taken him from coast to coast across North American and in-between as well.
But if all goes according to plan for the former St. Lawrence Central standout, the next stage will bring him close to where he started less than a year from now.
“I’ve definitely been making the rounds,” said Rose, who officially committed to Clarkson University in November 2020 and now expects to compete for a spot on the school’s NCAA Division I hockey team for the 2023-24 season.
“I knew when I signed my letter that it would probably be a couple of years before I’d be ready,” Rose said
“It’s been a marathon for me,” he added. “After playing hockey all over the place, it’ll feel different for sure to be back at home.”
Playing a regular shift on defense as a freshman on the Larries’ team that finished as runner-up in the 2017 state Division II tournament, Rose left SLC following his sophomore year. He started attending the Holderness School, located in southeast New Hampshire near the Maine border, where he was a lead contributor for the hockey team for the next two school years.
Rose then got his first experience of playing amateur hockey at the next level when became a member of the Nanaimo Clippers of the British Columbia Hockey League starting in August 2020.
Due to the increased travel restrictions that arose from the growing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, his career with the Clippers wound up being shortlived after the league shut down operations in November.
Rose was able to participate in team practices through the end of December before returning to the United States in January.
He joined the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL midway through the 2020-21 season and played in 33 games for the Ohio-based team. Rose then returned to the Phantoms last winter where he skated in 55 games and fashioned 12 points on a goal and 11 assists.
Before the start of the 2022-23 season, Rose sought a change and asked to be traded. His request was granted in late July when he was grabbed up by the Green Bay Gamblers in exchange for 2023 draft picks.
“Coming into juniors from prep school like it did, I was still pretty raw,” said Rose, who has competed in all of the first five games for the Gamblers so far this season. “I realized there were parts of my game that needed a lot of work and that it was going to take time to learn more about the ins and outs of playing defense at the next level.
“The last two years, I’ve been able to play a lot of hockey. I’ve had a couple of years to mature physically so now I’m bigger and stronger,” he added. “Playing juniors has definitely been a big adjustment but I feel that now I’m more of a complete player.”
Coincidently, Rose isn’t the first Brasher Falls native to make an impact on the Gamblers.
Two-time Stanley Cup winning coach Derek Lalonde, who is now in his first season as head coach of the storied Detroit Red Wings of the NHL, guided the team to the league’s regular season and playoff championships in his first year behind the bench en route to being named coach of the year for the 2011-12 season.
“There’s a room at the rink where we play that has all sorts of pictures of their great players and coaches. Derek’s picture is up there and you can tell they think a lot of him,” Rose said. “Being able to say that I’m from the same hometown as him is definitely a neat little connection to have.”
The Gamblers are scheduled to play 62 games this winter.
They are off to a 2-2-1 start under first-year head coach Mike Leone after finishing last in the eight-team Eastern Conference last season, and Rose hopes to be part of a resurgence.
“It’s funny, I’ll be sitting in the locker room and some of the younger guys will be talking about home much they miss being home. I can relate to them because that was once me but now I see myself being in more of a leadership role and I want to be the lean-on guy for them,” Rose said.
“They are coming off a tough season here in Green Bay and our goal is getting to a place where we are winning as a team. My goal,” Rose added, “is being someone who is hard to play against, night in and night out, and by doing that, I’ll be helping the team.”
