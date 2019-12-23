WATERTOWN — A holiday basketball clinic will be held Dec. 28 at Sacred Heart School’s gymnasium. Grades 4-6 will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. and grades 7-9 will meet from noon to 2 p.m. The clinic, conducted by IMPAC Performance will include fundamental instruction on shooting skills, defense, post moves, and all-around offense work with a professional trainer/coach. Cost is $45. Partial proceeds will be used to help youth at risk.
Contact lecelleprovidence@gmail.com for call 917-399-1921 for more information.
