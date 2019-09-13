FISHING
Watertown angler Eric Scordo has received documentation certifying that his channel catfish catch on April 23 is a world record.
The International Game Fish Association sent a signed letter from IGFA president Nehl Horton and a sealed document certifying the All-Tackle (Length) World Record catch on Lake Ontario near Chaumont Bay.
Scordo, a charter boat captain for NNY Catfish Hunter Charters, officially caught the record 90-centimeter-length catfish using cut bait and broke his own record that was set in May 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.