The International Ice Hockey Federation has announced that Utica will host the 2024 Women’s World Championships.
The event is the top showcase event in non-Olympic years and will run from April 4-14, 2024. The tournament will have 31 games among 10 teams with games to be played at the Adirondack Bank Center and Utica University Nexus Center.
The Nexus Center is a new facility that opened in 2022 and is home to the Utica University women’s hockey team, while the Adirondack Bank Center is home to the Utica Comets and has a capacity of 3,860.
This is the fifth time that the United States will host the event and the second time in New York State. Lake Placid hosted the tournament in 1994 and Minneapolis (2001), Burlington, Vt. (2012) and Plymouth, Mich. (2017) have also hosted the event.
The United States will be the defending champions going into the 2024 tournament after defeating Canada, 6-3, in Sunday’s gold medal game at Brampton, Ontario. The Americans beat the Canadians in a major final for the first time since the 2018 Olympics. It was the 10th IIHF world championship for the United States.
Team captain Hilary Knight netted a hat trick as the Americans scored three third-period goals to pull away from the hosts. Knight scored twice in a 27 second span on a 5-on-3 power play and became the first American man or woman to record a hat trick in a World Championship final. Knight also broke the 100-point mark on the national team with her performance.
Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes also scored for the U.S. while Brianne Jenner scored twice and Marie-Philip Poulin tallied for Canada.
Current Clarkson University player Haley Winn and former player Savannah Harmon were on the gold-medal winning American team. Former Golden Knights Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose and Jamie Lee Rattray won silver for Canada while Michaela Pejzlova helped Czechia to the bronze medal over Finland.
LALONDE TO ASSIST MEN’S TEAM
Detroit Red Wings head coach and Brasher Falls native Derek Lalonde has been named an assistant coach for the IIHF Men’s World Championships taking place May 12-28 in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia.
Lalonde will be joined by the San Jose Sharks’ Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky, who all will assist head coach David Quinn.
“We’ve got a terrific staff overall,” said former Clarkson player Chris Clark, general manager of the 2023 U.S. Men’s National Team and also the assistant general manager of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. “The group brings varied experiences which will all contribute to our ultimate goal of bringing home a gold medal.”
Lalonde, in his first season as head coach of the Red Wings, will be part of the coaching staff of a U.S. Men’s National Team for first time. Lalonde has been involved with U.S. teams on the international stage on two other occasions, helping the U.S. Junior Select Team to championships in the World Junior A Challenge in 2013 as head coach and as assistant coach in 2012.
