The International Ice Hockey Federation has announced that Utica will host the 2024 Women’s World Championships.

The event is the top showcase event in non-Olympic years and will run from April 4-14, 2024. The tournament will have 31 games among 10 teams with games to be played at the Adirondack Bank Center and Utica University Nexus Center.

