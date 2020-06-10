Jefferson County amateur set for June 27-28

WATERTOWN — One of the larger north country golf tournaments of the season will take place later this month.
The Jefferson County amateur golf championship is scheduled for June 27 and 28 at Willowbrook Golf Club, the course announced Wednesday.
The amateur championship is open to men, women and juniors and will feature several age divisions.
Competition begins at 9 a.m. each day and consists of 18 holes each Saturday and Sunday for 36 total holes of stroke play.
Entry fee is $40 but does not include carts. The golf course said it will follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines during the tournament, including social distancing and wearing masks in the clubhouse. It asked that competitors do the same.
Participants can sign up at the Willowbrook Golf Club pro shop at 315-782-8192. Entry deadline is June 24.
