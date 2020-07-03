LAFAREGEVILLE — No action is going to be taken against a speedway at this time, coming after it didn’t comply with COVID-19 guidelines during an event this week.
The Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville was given verbal and written warnings not to hold the Pabst Shootout on Wednesday if there were going to be spectators, which is prohibited under state COVID-19 guidelines.
Despite that, the show went on and spectators were there, resulting in the county etching closer to having its hand forced.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the county board of legislators, doesn’t even like the discussion of taking action against a business for not complying with state guidelines.
“This is the terrible part of my job,” he said on Friday.
But for now, the county won’t take action. A lawsuit against the state that argues religious gathering should be permitted is giving the county pause, he said.
In the ruling of the lawsuit, out of the northern district of New York, U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe granted a lawsuit filed by reverends who wanted to hold services with more than 10 people in attendance. The summary ruled that the defendants didn’t have to have limitations on indoor gatherings or outdoor gatherings, provided they remain socially distant.
Jefferson County, Mr. Gray said, looks at that wondering if it could be interpreted in a more broad sense than just religious gatherings.
But a later motion filed on behalf of race tracks, based on the religious lawsuit, was denied. The motion was filed, perhaps incorrectly on a clerical level, the judge argues, by an attorney named Kenneth McGuire.
“It was filed by an attorney who represents undisclosed entities that are not parties to this action. It is not compliant with Rule 7.1 of the Local Rules of Practice either,” Judge Sharpe wrote in a ruling before denying it. “Lastly, the motion is obviously without merit, and arguably frivolous.”
Still, if the speedway elects to go to court on this, it will likely be with the state. The county isn’t responsible for complying with lawsuits against the state. As a result, action would likely have to come from the state as of now.
Action might come from the county if the speedway continues to not comply.
“I know he’s trying to do the right thing,” Mr. Gray said of the speedway’s owner, Tyler Bartlett. “But this is not the right way.”
Mr. Bartlett could not be reached.
Mr. Gray, between possible punishment from the state and county, said Mr. Bartlett is putting his liquor license, any license related concession stands and his certificate of occupancy in jeopardy. Fines, too, are possible.
“He is risking everything,” Mr. Gray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.