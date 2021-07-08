OSWEGO — Nancy Siembida will kayak through the month of July and is learning to play adaptive golf for a September tournament in her latest efforts to help benefit Peaceful Remedies.
But those activities only account for a fraction of the active lifestyle that the 56-year-old Siembida has taken on while enduring the effects of hereditary spastic paraparesis, which is a group of inherited neurological disorders that cause weakness and stiffness of the leg muscles.
Like most that share the rare ailment, Siembida’s condition became gradually more apparent over time, and she was initially diagnosed nearly 20 years ago. She has full mobility with her upper extremities but uses assistive devices to walk, drive, and suffers from occasional knee and lower-back pain.
“It definitely was progressive, and I try to do anything I can to maintain what I have,” Siembida said.
The 1986 Oswego State graduate — who now resides in Depew near Buffalo with her husband, David, and their 24-year-old son, Patrick — is signed up for the kayaking category in the second annual “Miles For Mary,” virtual challenge.
The event was formed to honor the memory of Mary Gosek and to benefit Peaceful Remedies, the area nonprofit she founded to support individuals facing life-altering diseases prior to her death of ovarian cancer in 2017.
The virtual challenge encourages participants to log miles in their activity of choice while raising funds for the organization, and it will run for the entirety of July with registration open all month at peacefulremediesoswego.com.
Siembida was a key contributor to the initial “Miles For Mary,” last year and later took great enjoyment in a pair of virtual book clubs hosted by Peaceful Remedies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also participated in a virtual reiki healing session after being connected to the non-profit from her longtime friend and former college roommate, Chris Haessig, who is an avid volunteer.
“I wish I lived closer so I could go more to both volunteer and participate, because they do some amazing stuff for both people with life-altering illnesses and their caretakers,” Siembida said. “That is Mary’s legacy, and it’s an amazing legacy to have.”
Siembida began kayaking regularly last summer, which added to her growing list of adaptive sports hobbies. She is a regular sled ice hockey player and board member for Buffalo Sabres Sled Hockey.
Last week, Siembida took her first Parkinson’s Boxing class, which is a full-body workout regimen featuring non-combat boxing exercises to help improve balance, focus, coordination, and overall wellness. She also took a pair of adaptive downhill skiing lessons last winter.
“She’s fearless, she’ll do anything and try anything, and lives life to the fullest,” said Donna Handley, the vice president of Peaceful Remedies.
Siembida is also in the early stages of learning adaptive golf after registering the team: ‘Inclusivity On Par,’ for the first Mary Gosek Golf Tournament on Sept. 5 at Stone Creek Golf Club in Oswego, which is being organized by Haessig and Handley to benefit Peaceful Remedies.
Siembida started in March working with Greg Callen on the golf simulator at Stone Creek in Oswego and attended a separate clinic at Skaneateles in May. She has played thus far with the use of a paramobile, which is a specialized chair that allows the user to move from a sitting to standing position along with other enhanced mobility features.
“It was quite the amazing piece of equipment,” Siembida said. “To me, what was more incredible than just golfing or putting, was the fact of just being able to stand and be supported almost independently. Having that support without a walker or having somebody hold you or whatever, was really, really cool.”
Siembida plays on the intermediate non-contact team for the Buffalo Sabres Sled Hockey and serves the organization as a board member and point of reference for new players. Her husband, David, volunteers as a pusher for a male player that is unable to propel himself on the sled.
The team was limited to practices only last year through the COVID-19 pandemic and she is hoping to begin her fourth season this fall. Siembida took her first try at the sport by attending a tryout hosted by three-time U.S. Paralympic gold medalist, Adam Page, in Buffalo.
She arrived early and was able to get solo time in her first session with Page and was immediately intrigued.
“Right away, I loved it, Adam was out there with us and showing everybody how to get going,” Siembida said. “It’s really cool because we do tournaments, and to see the people I saw and what they can do, it’s just amazing to me and it makes you think: ‘Yeah, I can do stuff.’”
Siembida participated in dance until she reached high school but was not active in sports growing up. She credits her slew of fitness activities — along with regular physical therapy and gym workouts — for helping her build upper-body strength, relieve stress, build confidence, and maintain her overall health.
“I didn’t join any of this stuff until after I turned 50, so I would tell people to get out and try everything you can, they have these things everywhere,” Siembida said. “For me, it’s stress relieving, when I kayak it’s the best, and sled hockey, I can be so stressed out and not know how to get rid of it and once I get on the ice, it’s gone. The confidence building is a big part, too, especially for a young person.”
