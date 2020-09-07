Klebs hits hole in one

MANNSVILLE - On Aug. 23 Nick Klebs, of Richland, hit a hole in one on hole -9 (163 yards, par 3) at Cold Springs Golf Course, Mannsville. Witnessed by Mitch Scott, Phil Locy and Bob Checchia.
