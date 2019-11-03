ALBANY — A meeting is set for Nov. 7 for area residents and anglers to learn more about the alewife populations in Lake Ontario.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting four public meetings to update people on the status of Lake Ontario’s alewife population and the salmon and trout fisheries it supports.
The local meeting is set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 in the auditorium at Pulaski High School.
There also will be an online meeting to provide additional opportunity for public participation.
Alewife are small forage fish that make up a significant portion of salmon and trout diets in Lake Ontario, especially Chinook salmon. During the meetings, biologists from the DEC and the United States Geologic Survey will present the latest science that will help guide DEC and the Province of Ontario determine trout and salmon stocking levels for 2020. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
“Lake Ontario and its tributaries provide world-class salmon and trout angling opportunities,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Salmon and trout fishing in Lake Ontario has been outstanding this season and DEC remains committed to ensuring that the ecological, recreational, and economic benefits of this sport fishery are sustained through science-based management practices.”
Meetings also are being held Nov. 6 in Rochester, Nov. 13 in Lockport and Nov. 14 online. To participate in the online meeting, go to https://meetny.webex.com/webappng/sites/meetny/meeting/info/141587265846521751?MTID=m7ab88cf0e83cd2aa2a7855e7126e9608
If asked for a meeting number or a password use the following: Meeting number: 641 790 213, Password: PCVMcPX3
Upon joining the meeting, the caller will be prompted to connect to audio using their computer. Those who prefer to connect to audio via phone may do so by calling this toll free number: 1-844-633-8697, access code: 641 790 213.
Those who cannot attend a meeting can still provide comments via email at fwfishlo@dec.ny.gov. For further information contact Chris Legard by calling (315) 654-2147 or by mail to: DEC Lake Ontario Unit Leader at the Cape Vincent Fisheries Station.
