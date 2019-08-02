LACROSSE
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Summit Lacrosse tournament will celebrate its 30th annual event starting Monday at the North Elba Athletic Fields, the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds and the Northwood School.
Games continue through Aug. 11 with more than 250 teams playing in 26 age-group divisions.
The week will also feature the induction of three people as Lake Placid Legends, including former Syracuse University head lacrosse coach Roy Simmons Jr.
Others inducted will be Phil Kessler, leader of the New England Knights team that played in Lake Placid from 1992-2003; and the late Paul Rose, a player and coach, who graduated from SUNY Cortland.
The legends ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Intervales Lodge.
