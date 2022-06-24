OSWEGO — The Oswego Little League Day featured a celebration of the program’s past while adding a surprise boost to its future.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented the Oswego Little League with a grant of $75,000 to kick-start the fundraising initiative to install lights at Lagoe Field during the annual Oswego Little League Day festivities on June 11.
Barlow’s presentation came as a welcomed surprise to Oswego Little League president, Tim Kirwan, and the roughly 350 area youth baseball players impacted.
“That was quite a shock, but a great shock,” Kirwan said of the donation.
“This was the shot in the arm that we needed to say that this is something that can now happen, so with that, we’re definitely looking forward to other ways to make it work.”
Kirwan and other league officials first started discussing the need for field lights during the 2019 season but held off on plans for community fundraising gatherings at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lights would allow for more games to be played each day and thus more area players to be engaged. Fewer games would be delayed due to darkness, particularly in the fall when daylight fades quickly, and field use could be expanded to host more events at night.
Kirwan assured that the league is not aiming to play late-night outings, but rather seeking the flexibility to finish games that extend into the night hours if needed.
The estimated cost of the lighting project is $225,000 and the league is formulating future fundraising plans as part of the “Light up Lagoe,” campaign.
The Oswego Little League has made other enhancements to the Fort Ontario Baseball Complex in recent years, including batting cages, concession stands, and general field improvements.
“The city of Oswego is proud to invest in Oswego Little League to provide an opportunity to expand the leagues and participants, allow for larger tournaments, and ensure the overall fiscal health of the organization,” Mayor Barlow stated in a press release.
“Having a well-run, well-organized Little League program in our community gives our youth great opportunities to play ball, make friends, and learn valuable lifelong lessons,” he added. “It is critical to our children and to the quality of our community to support the Oswego Little League organization and ensure it carries on as strong as ever for many years to come.”
The Oswego Little League Day also featured the annual parade and a ceremonial first pitch to begin the day’s game action.
There were several members from the inaugural 1956 season on hand to take part, including Dick Calafone, who caught the ceremonial first pitch on June 11. He also caught the first pitch in league history as the catcher for the opener of the 1956 debut campaign.
“They were excited to be there so to see their faces, and seeing the kids’ faces as they looked at these guys that started our league before us, it was great,” Kirwan said. “And then the momentum with the grant was just amazing. That made a great day even better.”
The regular season will conclude later this month for all divisions in the Oswego Little League, with playoffs for the Majors slated to begin on July 5 at Lagoe Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.