Local 4-cylinder racers soon will get a chance to compete for the chance to be best driver in their division in the Northeast.
DIRTcar Northeast announced May 17 that it is sanctioning its 4-cylinder class to 10 tracks in the region, including Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville and Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne. There will be a $2,550 point fund given via the Hoosier Racing Tires Weekly Championship Points.
Can-Am track owner Tyler Bartlett has been lobbying for the thunder stock class, which is sponsored by Marsha Gibbons TLC Real Estate, to be sanctioned since he bought the race track. It’s a chance for a rule standard across all tracks.
“It’s an opportunity for unity and one set of common rules,” Bartlett said. “It provides structure, organization and a proper chain of command.”
This means that 4-cylinder divisions like Can-Am’s thunder stock division will join DIRTcar Big Blocks, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, and Pro Stocks as classes sanctioned by DIRTcar. Mohawk International Raceway’s 4-cylinder class is the bandit division, which also will be sanctioned.
Competition for points, which is sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires, started May 14 and will run until Sept. 6 at local tracks. The top-16 finishes from each driver will be tallied at each track’s participating feature race and the top 10 will share from the point fund. The top overall driver will get a bonus of $500. The rest of the places will earn $100 for getting in the top 10.
One other benefit is that competitors can now race at other circuits for an opportunity to add to their points totals.
“Drivers can travel to different track and compete there,” Bartlett said. “It’s a chance to class the division up.”
The current total weekly point fund is now $48,000 for the season and is also showcased in the Hoosier Racing Tires Weekly Championship on DIRTcar.com.
Track owners were keen when hearing about the idea of DIRTcar Northeast sanctioning the division, which is a staple of almost every dirt track circuit.
“When we first introduced the possibility of 4 Cylinder sanctioning it went over very well with the promoters,” said DIRTcar Northeast Director Dean Reynolds. “Just about every sanctioned track has a 4 cylinder division so let’s give the teams something to shoot for as well with a little added public relations.”
The only thing drivers need to do to become eligible for the points title is pay an $80 membership fee to DIRTcar by July 19. The membership comes with similar benefits as all other DIRTcar-sanctioned divisions, including a $50,000 supplementary insurance policy. Drivers at Can-Am could start getting their memberships at Friday’s races.
Four-cylinder classes come in all forms across the different tracks, so DIRTcar Northeast will use guidelines drivers at individual tracks know.
“Because 4 cylinder rules are diverse across the northeast we will simply go with home track rules,” Reynolds said. “But our goal is to have a common, uniformed rules package down the road to see if we could increase numbers and improve safety.”
There’s also hope the new sanctioning and added prize money from the year-end points pool will increase car counts. Mohawk’s bandit division has been limited in numbers and Can-Am would love to see more cars at the track.
Other participating tracks in the state are Airborne Speedway (Plattsburgh), Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Bear Ridge Speedway, Brewerton Speedway, Freedom Motorsports Park, Genesee Speedway in Batavia, Glen Ridge Motorsports Park and Ransomville Speedway.
Canada will not be participating in this program due to current COVID restrictions and opening dates for tracks are delayed in Ontario and Quebec.
