Area racing tracks are hopeful the green flag will drop in time for the start of the 2020 season.
Most race tracks will start their season in late April or early May as they wait out the COVID-19 outbreak. Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen is in constant contact with local and state lawmakers to gauge when the season can start.
“We’ve been getting up to date information from Assemblyman (Kenneth) Blankenbush, but right now it’s kind of up in the air,” AIS general manager Frank Nortz said.
The coronavirus has already postponed or canceled some area racing events, such as the Evans Mills Raceway Park awards dinner and the Maple Syrup Mayhem race.
According to Nortz, the March 21 race would have brought in around 75 cars and 1,200 fans into the area. The January Slush Crush 100 was very popular and track officials were hoping for a similar turnout to the winter event.
“We had a good number of cars show from five different states,” Nortz said. “We were hoping for a few hundred people to show up for our Maple Syrup race.”
Peggy Gill of Evans Mills said she was disappointed that she couldn’t pull off the awards dinner, but she’s found other ways to celebrate last year’s successful drivers. She put a countdown of the top drivers in each division to whet the appetite of local fans.
“We wanted to celebrate the drivers, our team and all of the family and friends that made everything possible,” said Gill, who took over the track with her husband, Lee, last season.
She said she’s hopeful that the season will start on time, but she has contingency plans ready to go in case of a delay.
“The best plan in racing is to have a Plan B,” Gill said. “The whole situation is pretty liquid right now.”
Gill said that the track may go with double features and even cards in the middle of the week like on a Wednesday night to get close to a full season.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended the PAUSE for the state’s non-essential businesses until April 15. President Donald Trump has also said that the country should practice social distancing and other measures until April 30.
The pits can be crowded and take up a good chunk of that number, and track officials don’t want to turn fans away from attending.
Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville postponed the Northeast opener for the SuperDIRTcar Series on April 11. The “Thunder in the Thousand Islands” race was a big success last season despite the added risk of uncertain weather postponing the event.
“To not have the race happen hurts,” Can-Am owner Tyler Bartlett said. “We’d usually have six to a dozen people on the payroll getting things ready, but we just have one or two people doing improvements to the bleachers, concessions and putting in the new sound system.”
The SuperDIRTcar series website had the event listed for April 11 date before the governor’s announcement. Can-Am took the early spot on the calendar because it wanted to get into the rotation of hosting the circuit. There was a risk that weather would cancel the date, but the race came off without a hitch. There are open dates to reschedule the race, but that’s uncertain at this point.
“It’s hard to gauge right now,” Bartlett said. “There are a lot of variables and three of the four dates fall into the current (social distancing guidelines) window.”
Can-Am takes advantage of its early start and is able to draw drivers and fans from other tracks that start their season later in May. Bartlett hopes they don’t lose those dates because they’re a big draw.
“We open two weeks before Brockville, Mohawk and Brewerton and we get all sorts of cars and the fans travel well,” Bartlett said. “The drivers use these two weeks to shake things out.”
Both AIS and Evans Mills Raceway park have been putting out plenty of posts on Facebook to tip frequent local businesses about protecting themselves from the virus. Nortz and Gill both believe it’s the least they can do to help out during a trying time.
“We didn’t know much of anything about COVID-19 until a few weeks ago, but we just wanted to put out the information and see if we can help,” Nortz said.
The small businesses are key to bringing in fans and revenue to the track and local companies have been trimming finances in a difficult time. Some tracks have already seen some sponsor nights get scaled back due to the economic uncertainty.
“We’ve already seen some places scale back certain nights,” Bartlett said. “All of our sponsors are small businesses.”
Once the ban on mass gatherings is lifted, Gill predicts that area tracks will fill and fans will be grateful for a chance to cheer on their favorite racers. It will also give a chance to be with friends and fellow racing fans.
“I think people will be appreciative and will have some perspective about this whole situation.” Gill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.