All three local auto racing tracks are scheduled to be in action this weekend with full slates of racing.
Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville will have racing in all six classes, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m.
Defending track champion Tim Fuller of Edwards will look to make it back-to-back victories in the 25-lap 358-modified feature. Fuller earned his 39th career victory at the track last week.
Other winners from last week were Gavin Eisele (sportsman), Sid Harmer Jr. (pro stock), Josh Verne Jr. (602 crate sprints), Justin Pope (thundercar) and Brady Howard (limited sportsman).
Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne will have its second week of racing for the season. Racing will start at 7 p.m. Friday.
Jonathan Ferguson won the 35-lap 358-modified feature. Other winners included Cedric Gauvreau (sportsman), Ian Bressette (pro stock), Jacob Fountain (mini stock) and Kevin Foster (limited sportsman).
Evans Mills Raceway Park will run a full card starting 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the first spectator races of the season.
Kreig Heroth took the modified feature while other winners were Chris Malbeuf (legends), Rylee Gill (pro late model), Jessie Bearup (Oswego small-block modifieds), Kevin Greenfield (thunderstock) and Chuck Powelczyk (sports compact).
