EVANS MILLS — Bryce Bailey led all 35 laps to win the modified feature in the season-opener Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Bailey took control early and never let go of the lead. Kreig Heroth, Andre Roggie, Jeff Pringle and Bryan Sherwood rounded out the top five.

