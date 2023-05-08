EVANS MILLS — Bryce Bailey led all 35 laps to win the modified feature in the season-opener Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Bailey took control early and never let go of the lead. Kreig Heroth, Andre Roggie, Jeff Pringle and Bryan Sherwood rounded out the top five.
Other winners were Chris Malbeuf (legends), Chuck Powelczyk (sports compact), Kevin Greenfield (thunder stock) and Tyler Papin (pro late model).
Evans Mills will host its Mother’s Day weekend show set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday with action in all classes.
MCCREADIE FIFTH IN KENTUCKY
Watertown native and defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Tim McCreadie placed fifth in the 37th annual Ralph Latham Memorial on Saturday at the Florence Speedway in Union, Ky.
McCreadie worked his way from 18th spot for a top-five finish. Ricky Thornton Jr. won the race after starting in seventh position.
McCreadie is fifth in the points series with 1,605 points. Hudson O’Neal is the leader with 1,870.
