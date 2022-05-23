Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Dylan Bancroft picked up his first career modified feature victory in the 25-lap race Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Bancroft led wire-to-wire to collect the feature victory in the second of two modified events. Kreig Heroth and Bryan Sherwood rounded out the top three. Taylor Caprara won the opening modified feature of the night that was rescheduled from last weekend’s rainout while Bancroft settled for second.
Other winners were Chuck Powelczyk (sports compact), Joe Orvis (thunderstock), Rylee Gill (pro late model) and Chris Malbeuf (legends).
The track will have racing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of a Memorial Day weekend card.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie led all 50 laps to earn his second win of the season at the CRST, The Transportation Solution 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Series race Saturday at 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa. The defending series champion finished ahead of Brandon Sheppard by more than 10 seconds. McCreadie is third in the series points standings behind Sheppard and Tyler Erb.
