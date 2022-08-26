OSWEGO — Brandon Bellinger achieved an elusive personal milestone while elevating his family legacy on Saturday night at Oswego Speedway.
Bellinger finished fourth in the final points feature of the year, but it was enough to secure his first career Novelis Supermodified season championship before celebrating with his family and close supporters amid fireworks on a hot night.
Bellinger became the first-ever third generation points champion at Oswego Speedway, per track officials. He joined his father and 1988 Supermodified track champion, Ed Bellinger Jr., along with his grandfather, Ed Bellinger Sr., who captured the A Modified crown in 1957, ’59, and ’60.
“It’s pretty remarkable, to be honest, I’m not sure if there were any second-generation drivers to win when they did it, and now to make it three, it’s pretty special,” said Brandon Bellinger, just moments after prevailing in one of the all-time intense points battles.
“It’s cool to think that we’ve been racing at this track and the history behind it since the ‘50’s, and here we are 70 years later still going and as a family, we’re still competitive, so it’s awesome to be a part of.”
Bellinger, a Fulton native and resident, navigated trouble amid four caution flags en route to the finish after starting the feature in the eighth position.
Jeff Abold ultimately pulled out the victory in the 50-lap finale, and as one of six drivers that entered the day in contention for the points crown, he finished second to Bellinger and just nine points shy of a tie atop the standings.
Bellinger claimed his seventh top-five feature finish to maintain his slight edge and take the title.
“Right now, we’re just super excited,” Bellinger said. “It’s been a long season, there were a lot of races and decisions and consequences that led to this point. Tonight wasn’t pretty, but I guess it’s important to remember it’s the whole season that got us to this moment. We had an OK finish, got the job done, and so we’re going to have a good time tonight.”
Bellinger was tied for the top spot with defending points champion Dave Shullick Jr. entering the feature, but the latter crashed into the inner hub rail on the second lap trying to avoid another incident, spun out and was not able to return.
Bellinger held a three-point edge entering the day, but Shullick Jr. pulled even with a heat race win earlier.
Abold, Dave Danzer, Tyler Thompson, and Joe Gosek all entered the final weekend within 48 points of the leader and mathematical contention of winning the memorable points chase.
“I’ve been a nervous wreck for two weeks,” said Ed Bellinger Jr., who was among the family members celebrating on the track afterward. “Brandon fell behind a few weeks ago but then got back ahead. We probably didn’t have the best car tonight, but we did what we had to do and kept out of trouble. That’s what it’s all about, you’ve got to be steady.”
Brandon Bellinger added: “There was no opportunity to be a slouch and just hang way back. We kind of got shuffled back early in the race, but we finally got some spots back and other guys had misfortune, and we were able to capitalize and take advantage of it all.”
Brandon Bellinger soaked in the points triumph with appreciative family and crew members. His first title came 65 years after his grandfather, Ed Bellinger Sr., broke through to start the winning tradition.
They have also each contributed to the family-owned and operated Bellinger’s Auto Sales & Services in Fulton.
“I grew up with racing and Brandon grew up in a racing family, and that’s what we come for,” Bellinger Jr. said. “We try to have some success, and winning races, that’s what really makes it extra special.”
In other title chases decided on Saturday, Dan Kapuscinski put the finishing touches on his second straight Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supermodified division points title with his seventh feature win of the season, marking a personal record.
The Fulton resident, who possessed a large advantage in points going into the race, took the lead going into the final lap after a two-lap restart concluded a crash-filled feature.
Chase Locke, the 16-year-old rookie from Chester, N.H., capped off the points title in the J&S Paving 350 Supermodified class with a seventh-place feature finish. He placed top five in every other feature this year and captured four wins in his first full-time campaign at the track.
He said to the live crowd afterward: “This was one of the worst but most exciting races I’ve ever had.”
Oswego Speedway will be off until the 66th annual International Classic weekend slated for Sept. 3-4.
The track will then host the 50th running of NAPA Super Dirt Week from Oct. 3-9.
