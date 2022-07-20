Terry Strong, former race team owner, helping in the merchandise booth at Oswego Speedway. Dawn Gray photo provided.

OSWEGO - Family and friends of Terry Strong are organizing a fundraiser in her memory with a Christmas in July theme to “give back and thank the community that provided joy,” to the beloved Oswego Speedway car owner who died on April 30.

The event will be held from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego and features gift baskets, large raffle items, a 50/50 drawing, and a pulled pork dinner. T-Shirts were also designed featuring Strong and the primary drivers of her race team through the years.

