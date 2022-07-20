OSWEGO - Family and friends of Terry Strong are organizing a fundraiser in her memory with a Christmas in July theme to “give back and thank the community that provided joy,” to the beloved Oswego Speedway car owner who died on April 30.
The event will be held from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego and features gift baskets, large raffle items, a 50/50 drawing, and a pulled pork dinner. T-Shirts were also designed featuring Strong and the primary drivers of her race team through the years.
The fundraiser is also coordinating with Toys for Tots and accepting toy donations during the event and at Oswego Speedway before and during the Mr. Supermodified race program later that night.
Each toy donor will be automatically entered into a raffle to receive two general admission tickets to the entire three-day schedule for this year’s Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway, which were donated by track management.
The rest of the proceeds will go toward purchasing pit passes for race crews in all three classes for the upcoming Classic Weekend.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.