Brownville’s Webb wins first modified race since 2008 at Can-Am

LAFARGEVILLE — Brownville’s Scott Webb claimed his first 358-modified big block victory since 2008, holding off the field in the 25-lap event Friday.

Webb surged ahead on a restart after a caution on lap 21 to outlast challenges by drivers Lucas Fuller, Billy Dunn, Jordan McCreadie and Preston Fields to clinch the win.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.