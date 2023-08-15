LAFARGEVILLE — Brownville’s Scott Webb claimed his first 358-modified big block victory since 2008, holding off the field in the 25-lap event Friday.
Webb surged ahead on a restart after a caution on lap 21 to outlast challenges by drivers Lucas Fuller, Billy Dunn, Jordan McCreadie and Preston Fields to clinch the win.
Webb had claimed the early lead in the race, surpassing Tyler Barlett. A crash involving Jordan Kelly that also forced Watertown’s Tim Fuller to the back of the field brought out the caution, but Webb took control on the restart ahead of Lucas Fuller and Preston Forbes.
Dunn and McCreadie mounted efforts, also looking to add points in the championship drive with Fuller in the back of the field. But Webb remained in control throughout, even surpassing a strong second-place bid by Fuller.
Watertown’s Dunn finished third followed by McCreadie and Forbes. Fuller placed 11th.
In the DIRTCar Sportsman North Regional Series, Dave Rogers stayed in control over the final 13 laps to claim the victory, his second win this season at Cam-Am.
Rogers made the decisive move on the restart after lap 17, moving to the inside lane to grab the first-place spot away from Gavin Eisle.
Eisle finished second, followed by Mike Fowler, Tyler Corcoran and Jessica Power.
Eric Nier of Carthage, who took the lead from the pole, finished seventh.
In the 20-lap Pro Stock feature, Dakota Sharp won his fourth race of the season, denying Pete Stefanski his first win this year. Sharp surpassed Stafanski on the 13th lap and prevailed to the victory. Kenny Harshorn finished third.
In the Sprint Cars, Tiger Chapman upended Josh Verne Jr. for the victory, his first in the division. Verne placed second, followed by Andrew Hennessy, Tucker Donath and Evan Reynolds.
In the 15-lap Thundercars, Justin Pope raced from the seventh spot to claim an early lead and capture his second victory in a row. Francis White, who won at Mohawk International Raceway on Wednesday, placed second, followed by Phil Desormeau III, Anthony St. Mary Jr. and Steve Smith.
In the opening Limited Sportsman race, Keegan Nier grabbed his fourth victory of the win and third in his last four appearances in the 12-lap race.
Nier prevailed in a battle with Brady Howard for the win. Howard took second, followed by Dylan Moore, Kyle Reif and Genevieve Barlett, who had the early lead.
Can-Am will take this Friday off before returning Aug. 25 for driver autograph night and a regular six-division card.
Evans Mills Raceway Park’s weekend was called off due to rain. Some events were rescheduled for this Saturday.
The family autograph session slated for last Saturday will take place this Saturday. The Classic Asphalt Modified Series that was called last weekend also will return.
The rest of the night’s schedule features Sportsman Modifieds, INEX Legends, Pro Late Models, Sport Compacts and Thunderstocks.
