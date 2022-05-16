Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Mike Bruce dodged the competition and the rain drops to pick up the win in the special 30-lap Small Block Super Championship Series on Saturday night in a rain-shortened card at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Bruce held off the field on a late restart to pick up the victory. The series is comprised of racers from Oswego Speedway and will have one more race at Evans Mills on Sept. 17, which is the weekend of the John Burr Classic. Noah Ratcliff, Griffin Miller, Tim Proud and Dan Kapuscinski rounded out the top five.
Chuck Powelczyk (sports compact), Justin Burns (thunder stock) and Chris Malbeuf (legends) were other winners. The modified and pro late model features were rained out.
