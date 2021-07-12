EVANS MILLS — Randy Brunelle led all 25 laps to pick up the win in the modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
It’s the first feature victory of the season for Brunelle. Taylor Caprara, Jeff Timmerman, Andre Roggie and Matt Caprara rounded out the top five.
Other winners were Dalton Rombough (Legends), Rylee Gill (pro late model) and Jacob Gustafson (sport compact).
