Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville has announced a price and web site for Friday’s season-opening race.
The race will be held without fans due to the current COVID-19 restrictions barring large gatherings. The cost of the race will be $19.99 at Dirt Track Digest (https://dirttrackdigest.tv/videos/8012). Coverage of the race will begin at 7 p.m. Friday with races being held across four divisions in 358-modifieds, sportsman, pro stock and thunder cars.
The go-kart season at the speedway will start up Saturday.
