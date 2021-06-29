Can-Am Speedway owner Tyler Bartlett remembers going to the Pabst Shootout in the 1990s as a child and it being one of the largest dirt-track events around.
Bartlett is slowly building back the event to its former glory from his childhood. He brought back the event after a 15-year hiatus when he bought the track in 2018 and the 25-lap Empire Super Sprints race returns at 7 tonight at the LaFargeville track.
“When I went to the Pabst Shootout as a kid, it was the biggest dirt race in New York State,” Bartlett said. “Drivers would come from all around the region to make the trip up here.”
The Shootout is starting to bring back some of the top dirt-track stars in the Northeast and the lineups are looking like those from the old days. Bartlett is happy to see drivers make the journey to LaFargeville for the mid-week spectacular once again.
“I feel like Can-Am is back to being a top-tier track and drivers are happy to drive two to three hours to race here,” Bartlett said.
Last year’s race was the only one on the 2020 schedule that Can-Am ran with fans in attendance. However, they were given a warning by the state after the event and decided to run the rest of the slate without spectators, streaming via pay-per-view instead.
The traditional kickoff to the Fourth of July holiday weekend starts the show at 7, but doors will open at 4 p.m. with the return of the pre-show Fan Fest from 4-5 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 7 with Miss Thousand Islands and Miss Adirondack taking part.
The race serves as the opening to the Empire Super Sprint Speedweek that sees the series travel to Land of Legends Speedway in Canandaigua, Brewertown Speedway, Fulton Speedway and Weedsport Speedway. The circuit is one of the top draws of the season for Can-Am. Traditional ESS races would see over 40 cars show up to Can-Am due to its closeness to the Canadian border. However, the continued closure to nonessential travel has cut the field in half. The track is planning a fireworks display and to honor their drivers across the border.
“We plan on celebrating Canada Day because we do miss our friends up north.” Bartlett said.
Weather has been a thorn in Can-Am’s side this season as they’ve been beset by rainouts. The track has called off action four times and has been off two weeks thanks to weather and graduation weekend last Saturday. The track raced one weekend in June when temperatures were below 40 degrees. This week has been filled with near record-setting heat and thunderstorms could be in the cards tonight.
Bartlett added that 500-600 fans did attend the June event, but is hoping for better weather for the rest of the season.
“We got 20 dates during the racing season to pay the bills for 365 days for the year,” Bartlett said.
General admission tickets for adults will be $25 while youths ages five to 17 will be $15. Children under five will be admitted free and pit passes for those under five are $20. Pit passes for adults will cost $40 with the pit gates opening at 3 p.m. The event will also be streamed like most events over the last two seasons on Dirt Track Digest TV’s web site.
Can-Am will also hold a regular Friday night card of action with races in the 358-modified, sportsman, pro stock and thunder stocks. The ESS series returns as part of the final night of racing Sept. 11.
