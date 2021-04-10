LAFARGEVILLE — Drivers last season at Can-Am Speedway couldn’t get used to the odd sight of no one cheering them on from the stands at the end of races. 2021’s opening night was somewhat of a return to normalcy.
The track hosted the first SuperDIRTcar series big-block modified event of the season Saturday night. It was the first time the track has hosted the big-blocks since 2019 when they returned after a lengthy hiatus. The 2020 Thunder in the Thousand Islands event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I came out and looked up at the grandstand and saw that it was full,” Hannawa Falls native and big-block racer Mike Maresca said. “It’s been awhile.”
Can-Am was allowed to bring in 1,500 fans, which is 33-percent of the track’s 4,000-seat capacity. That complement of tickets was announced on Facebook as sold out around 7 p.m.
The speedway spent most of the 2020 season running regular Friday night cards without fans. They did invite fans for the Pabst Shootout on July 1, but received a warning from the state and nixed bringing back spectators for the rest of the season.
Regulars like Heuvelton native Tyler Bushey said he still can’t get over racing in front of empty stands.
“When you’re out there racing, you really can’t tell the difference,” said Bushey, who competes in pro stocks. “But when you get out of the car in victory lane with nothing but silence, it’s a weird feeling.”
Maresca had raced in Florida at the start of the DIRTcar season, where restrictions were not as strict as in New York. He was glad to see some old friends make it out to the speedway Saturday.
“It’s been a year and I got to see some friends that I haven’t seen in a while,” Marseca said.
The event was streamed like all of last season’s races but on DIRTVision, like the Oct. 9 OktoberFAST special race that was held as a replacement for the canceled SuperDIRT Week. Fans as far away as California and Texas paid to watch the races last season according to track owner Tyler Bartlett.
Sportsman driver and Carthage native Trevor Gibbons believes the quality of racing attracted a following.
“The Northeast has some of the best racing in the country and there’s no slouches at Can-Am,” Gibbons said.
Many of the racers are hoping the Canadian border reopens soon so they can race at more tracks in close proximity. Bushey often races at Ontario tracks that are a short drive for him and misses competing there.
“I hope that border opens up because we’ll definitely go up there to Brockville and Cornwall (speedways) and race up there,” Bushey said.
Gibbons hopes to see some of the talented drivers from across the border be allowed to compete in the United States as well. He particularly likes competing against one specific driver that frequents Mohawk International Raceway in Akwsasne.
“Shane Pecore couldn’t come over last year and he loved racing in the states,” Gibbons said.
Theresa native Lance Willix walked away from a rollover crash during the second big-block modified Last Chance Showdown on Saturday night when he was spun out by Kyle Coffey. Willix was unscathed, but visibly frustrated with the accident.
Can-Am will host a special Saturday night event on April 30 before shifting over to regular Friday events on May 7. Other tracks in the area will begin their respective seasons next month. Evans Mills will start its season on May 1 while Mohawk starts on May 21 after a May 15 practicing session. Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen has yet to decide when its season will start.
The opening ceremonies honored the recently passing of Jack Johnson, who died April 1 of ALS. Johnson won the SuperDIRT Week main event in 1979 and 1984 at the Moody Mile in Syracuse. Drivers Stewart Freisen and Brett Hearn made remarks in the ceremonies about the Hall of Fame driver.
Freisen won the 100-lap big-block modified race with Edwards native Tim Fuller coming in second. Maresca took 11th, Plesis native Jackson Gil was 14th and Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie got 17th. Watertown native Billy Dunn and Hogansburg’s Carey Terrance did not finish.
Matt Janczuk won the sportsman feature and Luke Horning got the win in pro stocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.