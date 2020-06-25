Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville said it is hopeful that it will have fans in attendance for the annual Pabst Shootout on Wednesday.
The track announced via Facebook that it hopes to have word from state officials on whether spectators can attend the event.
“It’s been a long time coming, but hopefully word from Albany later this week will allow us to have fans in attendance,” track owner Tyler Bartlett said.
The event will have the season debut of the Empire Super Sprints. There will also be features in the 358-modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and mod lite divisions.
The track started racing June 6 without fans as per CDC and state regulations. All races have been on a pay-per-view livestream via the Dirt Track Digest website.
