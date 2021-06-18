Local auto racing
Both Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville and Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne had their Friday night cards wiped out due to rain.
Late afternoon showers caused both tracks to call off their weekly slates after trying to hold off as long as they could. It’s the fourth time this season and second straight week that Can-Am has been rained out, while it’s the second time Mohawk has called off racing.
Both tracks will have special nights in the next couple of weeks and not hold races next Friday due to high school graduations. Mohawk will have a Thursday card with the return of 358-modifieds, while Can-Am will host the annual Pabst Shootout on June 30 with the Empire Super Sprints, 358 modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman series.
n Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed third in the 25-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature at night one of the Clash at the Mag event Thursday night at Magnolia Speedway in Columbus, Miss.
McCreadie finished behind winner Jonathan Davenport and runner-up Mike Marlar. Josh Richards and Shane Clanton rounded out the top five.
