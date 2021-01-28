Can-Am Speedway owner Tyler Bartlett has been Racing Promotion Monthly (RPM) Newsletter and Workshop Auto-Racing Promoter of the Year for the region.
Bartlett was among six nominees from the Northeast region (Region 1), which includes states like New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and the New England states. The voting is broken up into six regions that encompass the United States
This second round of voting will be used to determine all regional winners with the national winner receiving the most overall votes and becoming the 45th Auto Racing Promoter of the Year. Only online ballots filed through the Google balloting system will be accepted in the final round of voting.
Voting for the first round wraps today and can done at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSenZQ6C69jSdFvclCffQPukED9R3sw6yeK1xPr1u81GrvhEUA/viewform.
