LOCAL AUTO RACING
Can-Am Speedway released a preliminary schedule for the 2021 season Sunday night via the track’s Facebook page.
The LaFargeville-based track will start the season April 10 with the SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified race. Last year’s event was called off due to the coronavirus as did much the big-block series.
Can-Am’s regular season will start April 24 and there will before moving to its regular Friday night races April 30. Special events include the Pabst Shootout on June 30, the Ron White Memorial with the Patriot Spirit Tour on July 14, and the two-night Showdown in September on Sept. 10-11, including the John Burr Memorial Race.
Fans were allowed in for only the Pabst Shootout, but did not after receiving warnings from the state. The track is hopeful to have spectators this season, but will still livestream races on a pay-per-view basis via the Dirt Track Digest website.
