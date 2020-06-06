LAFARGEVILLE — The return of live sports in the north country on Friday night was a roaring success.
The Can-Am Speedway ushered in the first live sporting event in the area since opening-round state high school basketball games involving Section 10 teams took place March 11. The COVID-19 pandemic had put live athletics on hold for 86 days before Can-Am staged its much-anticipated card.
The track welcomed 130 cars in an event that was limited to drivers and their crew members. No other spectators were allowed to attend due to current social distancing restrictions. The event aired on a pay-per-view livestream hosted by Dirt Track Digest’s web site for $19.99.
Can-Am owner Tyler Bartlett was stunned by the response as racing fans exceeded his expectations.
“We had 500 people buy the stream and I was hoping to get 250,” Bartlett said. “Everything went more than double what we expected.”
Plenty of local drivers came out to participate in the first race of the season at the track. Theresa’s Ray Graffam, who competes in the thunder car division, was amazed by the number of cars that showed up for one of the first race nights in New York State.
“I know with the thunder cars I don’t think we had this many cars out here all of last year,” said Graffam, who placed eighth in his division’s feature. “Everybody’s coming from all over the place to check out the track.”
Can-Am was one of the first tracks in the state to receive the green light to host events without spectators. Utica-Rome Speedway raced for the first time Wednesday while Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, in the Finger Lakes region, also hosted an event on Friday night.
Rick Brodeur, a crew member with DIRTcar sportsman racer Kevin Warren, was glad to be back at the track.
“It’s nice to be able to get outside and do something and not just have to sit on your porch or sit in your living room,” Brodeur said.
According to Bartlett, fans watched Friday night’s races from California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana and other parts of the country.
“It’s awesome that a little track in Upstate New York could be seen everywhere,” Bartlett said.
The congratulations and feedback came until the early hours of Saturday morning. Bartlett said that five different track owners from around the state called to wish him well, and he said he thought his phone would die after answering so many texts and calls.
Can-Am announced via its Facebook page that it will host another event at 7 p.m. Friday. Racing will be in the 358-modified, sportsman, pro stock, thunder car and mod lite divisions.
Drivers from as far away as Vermont and Western New York took part in the race. Greg Martin made the nearly four-hour trek from Ransomville, near Niagara Falls, to compete at Can-Am.
“If a race track is willing to step up and put the money out to make it happen, we’ll support them,” said Martin, who finished 14th in the 358-modified feature. “Can-Am was one of the first ones to step up and we signed right up.”
The race gave many drivers the chance to test their cars out for the first time since the fall. Jeff Taylor of Chittenango has moved from sportsman to 358s and has been eager to get going. He hadn’t raced since the DIRTcar World Championships in Charlotte, N.C. on Nov 2.
“It’s about time,” said Taylor, who placed 17th in the 358 modified feature. “We’ve been locked down and not been able to do much, so hopefully more tracks get up and going.”
But Friday was the first step for racers. A key component of the weekend racing experience was missing as drivers raced without the usual screaming fans in the stands.
“Fans are a big part of what we are,” Martin said. “The ability to mingle with our fans after a race and wave to our family in the crowd is a huge part.”
The night also gave Can-Am the chance to show off the improvements made in the extended offseason. The main change was shortening the track from a half-mile to four-tenths of a mile. Other improvements include better lighting, a new public address system, painting the front stretch wall and improved drainage.
Hannawa Falls native Michael Marseca passed Billy Dunn late to win the 35-lap 358 modified race. Tim Sears, Dunn, Theresa’s Lance Willix and Tim Fuller of Edwards rounded out the top five.
Addison Bowman won the DIRTcar sportsman event while Eric Nier took the B-main in the same division. Madrid’s Sid Harmer Jr. took the pro stock race while Francis White was first in the thunder cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.