Local auto racing
LAFARGEVILLE — Can-Am Speedway will hold racing Friday, but fans will not be in attendance.
The track announced Sunday on Facebook that this week’s slate would be much like the first three weeks, where only limited crew and family were allowed at the track.
Can-Am held the Pabst Shootout on July 1 with about 900 spectators in attendance, but received a warning letter from the state this week about operating with fans. The track added that it didn’t want to risk its liquor license, certificate of occupancy or health permit in the Facebook post.
Friday’s race will be available on pay-per-view livestream via the Dirt Track Digest website. Racing will start at 7 p.m., with features in the 358-modified, sportsman, pro stock, thunder stock, limited sportsman and mod lite divisions.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished sixth in Friday night’s 50-lap General Tire Summer Sizzler Nationals Lucas Oil Dirt Race at Florence Speedway in Union, Ky. McCreadie now sits third in the points standings behind Jimmy Owens and Jonathan Davenport. Earl Pearson Jr. edged Josh Rice by .002 seconds, which is the closet finish in series history. Saturday night’s race at the same location was canceled due to weather.
