Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville will welcome back spectators for Wednesday’s Pabst Shootout, according to an announcement made on the track’s Facebook page Sunday.
The track has run events without fans three times since June 6. Only limited pit crews and some family members were allowed into the facility.
On Wednesday, fans must wear a mask or face covering while entering or exiting the speedway or walking around the facility to use concessions or bathrooms and must practice social distancing per Center for Disease Control guidelines. Spectators are permitted to take off their masks when seated.
The card will feature the Empire Super Sprints, 358-modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and mod lite divisions.
The pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with pit passes costing $35. Children five and under are $15. General admission seating will start at 4:30 p.m. and cost $25 for adults. $20 for students and $10 for children 10 and under.
