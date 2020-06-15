Local auto racing
LAFARGEVILLE — Can-Am Speedway will host another race without spectators at 7 p.m. Friday, the track announced on Facebook on Sunday.
The first two races of the season have been held with no fans and limited crew members due to COVID-19. There will be races in the 358-modified, sportsman, pro stock, thunder cars and mod lite divisions.
Dirt Track Digest TV will also host a pay-per-view livestream for $19.99 with a link to be available later in the week.
The announcement added the track will be off June 26 for graduation weekend, but hopeful for fans to be allowed in for the Pabst Shootout on July 1.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie placed 12th in the 60-lap Mountain Moonshine Classic Saturday night at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn.
McCreadie is still second in the series points standings. Brandon Overton earned his third win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.