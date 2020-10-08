Local auto racing
LAFARGEVILLE — Can-Am Speedway is hosting the fourth night of racing as part of SuperDIRTcar Series OktoberFAST week of races at 7 tonight.
Races in the big-block modified, 358-modified and sportsman division will highlight the card. According to the track’s Facebook page, more than 200 cars have registered for the card, which will have no spectators allowed and limited pit people. Fans can watch the event on the DIRTVision.com website for $24.99 for the single event or $39 for an entire month.
The special week of races was made in response to SuperDIRT Week at Oswego Speedway being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The events will showcase different tracks throughout the state. Races will be at the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua on Saturday and the finale will be Sunday at the Weedsport Speedway.
n Anthony Perrego took the opening night of OktoberFAST racing with a win in the 60-lap big-block modified feature Tuesday night at Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta. Edwards native Tim Fuller placed 15th. Tim Hartman Jr. won the sportsman event and Nick Stone captured the pro stocks. Wednesday night’s race at Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon was canceled due to rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.