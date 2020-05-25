LOCAL AUTO RACING
LAFARGEVILLE — Can-Am Speedway will start its season without fans at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Races will be held in the 358-modified (35 laps), Sportsman (30 laps), pro stock (20 laps) and thunder cars (15 laps). Teams must register to attend the event via email canamspeedway@gmail.com to participate. It’s $180 to register before Monday and $200 afterward.
Fans can watch the event via the Dirt Track Digest TV website with link, and price to be disclosed closer to race day.
