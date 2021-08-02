Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Taylor Caprara took the 30-lap modified feature to highlight Saturday night’s action at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
It’s the first win of the season at the track for Caprara. Other winners were Josh Verne Jr. (pro late model), Coleby Felber (legends), Bob Schroy (trucks), Mike Greenfield (thunder stock) and Chuck Powelczyk (sport compact).
There will be no racing this Saturday as the track will host a monster truck show. Regular racing returns Aug. 14 with action in all divisions.
n Watertown’s Billy Dunn took the 25-lap 358-modified Friday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. He took the lead on lap six and never looked back for his 100th modified win at the track. Josh Reome (sportsman), Justin White (pro stock), Steve Smith (thunder stock) and Frank Mackin (limited sportsman) also got feature victories.
n Justin Stone picked up the win in the 35-lap sportsman feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne. Tristan Dibble (mod lite) and Matt Leonard (novice sportsman) also won races in their respective divisions.
