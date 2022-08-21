Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Taylor Caprara took the victory in the 35-lap modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 8:32 pm
It was the third win of the season for Caprara. Other winners were Kyle Hart (legends), Rylee Gill (pro late model), Joe Orvis (thunderstock) and Joe Pettinelli (sports compact).
All six divisions will be in action at 6 p.m. Saturday.
n Chris Raabe collected the win in the 40-lap Memorial Cup 358-modified feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne. Other winners included Dustin Bradley (sportsman), Justin White (pro stock), Francis White (bandits) and Ty David (novice sportsman).
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie placed fourth in the Topless 100 presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Saturday night at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove, Ark. Jonathan Davenport went wire-to-wire for the win, but McCreadie leads the points series.
