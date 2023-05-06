LAFARGEVILLE — Matt Caprara secured his first career victory after taking the lead with five laps to go to win the 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Caprara made his move in turn one on lap 20 to secure the victory. Nick Webb, Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie, Shaun Shaw and Tyler Meeks rounded out the top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.