Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Taylor Caprara earned the victory in the 30-lap modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 9:32 pm
Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Taylor Caprara earned the victory in the 30-lap modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
It was the second win of the season in the division. Other winners were Kyle Hart (legends), Rylee Gill (pro late model), David Paige (thunderstock) and Joe Pettinelli (sports compact).
There will be no racing this weekend due to the monster truck show at the track.
■ Black River’s Jordan Kelly scored his first win of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. Kelly led wire to wire, but fended off charges from runner-up Shaun Shaw of Philadelphia. Billy Dunn, Derek Webb and Ryan Bartlett who rounded out the top five, respectively. Clayton’s Josh Reome won the sportsman feature and Carthage’s Keegan Nier took the limited sportsman feature. Other winners were Bruno Richard (pro stock), Josh Verne Jr. (602 crate sprint) and Joe Orvis (thundercar).
■ Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca took the lead early and rolled to victory in Thursday’s 40-lap 358-modified feature at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne. It was the second 358 victory of the season for Maresca. Gage Morin, Chris Raabe, Jackson Gill and Jordan McCreadie rounded out the top five. Other winners were Cedric Gauvreau (sportsman), Zack Daniels (pro stock) and Harley Brown (mod lite).
■ Watertown’s Tim McCreadie continued his strong run in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with a win and a seventh-place showing last week. McCreadie won the series’ first visit to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., after passing Tyler Erb with 10 laps to go in Tuesday’s 40-lap feature. McCreadie, the defending champion who is the current series points leader, followed up with a seventh-place showing Thursday night at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.