EVANS MILLS — Tyler Christman took the lead on the final lap to pick up his first win of the season in the INEX Legends division race Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Jason Christman finished second. Other winners were Chuck Meyer (pro late model), Trevor Halladay (sport compact), Taylor Caprara (modified) and Scott Lampson (trucks).

