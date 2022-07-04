LOCAL AUTO RACING
EVANS MILLS — Watertown Wolves defenseman Justin Coachman won his second race of the season in the 15-lap sports compact feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Joe Orvis got the win in the thunderstock race, which was combined with the sports compact race. Other winners were Joel Hargrave (modified), Joe Papin (pro late model) and Brayton Malbeuf (legends).
■ Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca won the 40-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne. Maresca passed Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie midway through the race to secure the win. McCreadie, Chris Raabe, Gage Morin and Carey Terrance rounded out the top five. Shane Pecore (sportsman), Bruno Richard (pro stock), Francis White (bandit), Tristan Dibble (mod lite) and Josh Jock (novice sportsman) were also winners.
■ Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished fourth in the Freedom 60 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Sunday at Muskingum County Speedway in Zanesville, Ohio. Series points leader Brandon Sheppard collected the win over McCreadie, who is the defending series points champion.
