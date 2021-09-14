LAFARGEVILLE — Sportsman division champion Tyler Corcoran won the 50-lap John Burr Memorial Sportsman race to highlight the final night of racing for the season Saturday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Corcoran passed David Rogers on lap 45 after he got hung up with lapped traffic. Rogers, Mike Fowler, Gavin Eisele and Zach Payne rounded out the top five.
Matt Tanner got the victory in the 25-lap Empire Super Sprints feature. Port Leyden’s Dylan Swiernik placed eighth, Jeff Cook of Antwerp was 13th and Tyler Trump of Sandy Creek took 15th.
Kyle Demo won the mod lite feature and Mason Phillips was first in the enduro event.
n Taylor Caprara used an early restart to get his second win of the season in the modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Caprara made his way past the field on the fourth lap to get the victory. Anthony Pettinelli (sports compact), Joel Hargrave (pro late model), Coleby Felber (legends) and Brodie Davis (trucks) also won features.
The track will wrap up the season on Saturday with the John Burr Classic at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
n Edwards native Tim Fuller was third in the 60-lap SuperDIRT car big-block modified race Saturday night at Weedsports Speedway. Seven-time series champion Matt Sheppard earned the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.