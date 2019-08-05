Local auto racing
NEW BREMEN — Keith Delles took his fifth straight sports compact division race to highlight Saturday night’s action at Adirondack International Speedway.
Track officials have put a $50 win bonus for this Saturday’s sports compact feature to anyone that can beat Delles. Racing for this weekend’s event will start at 7 p.m.
Mason Spencer (modified), Charles Sibley (thunder stock), Dylan Bancroft (American muscle car) and Pete Wilsie (trucks) were also winners.
