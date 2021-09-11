LAFARGEVILLE — Billy Dunn of Watertown passed Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca on lap 26 to get the win in the 50-lap 358-modified feature as part of night one of the Showdown in September on Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
A late restart compressed the field together, but Dunn got off the blocks quickly and beat back a challenge by Edwards native Tim Fuller, who placed second. Maresca, Dave Marcuccilli and Jordan McCreadie of Watertown rounded out the top five.
Track champion Tyler Corcoran won the 30-lap DIRTcar Sportsman division race while Justin White won the pro stock feature.
Tony Frezzo continued his dominance of the thunder stock division with a win in the Ron White Memorial Race.
