LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown native Billy Dunn edged Edwards native Tim Fuller to claim first place in the 30-lap 358-modified feature race in the Pabst Shootout on Wednesday at Can-Am Speedway.
Dunn held off Fuller by a narrow .141 seconds to earn the victory. Watertown native Jordan McCreadie finished third, with Shaun Shaw and Ryan Arbuthnot rounding out the top five.
Other local finishers were Taylor Caprara (sixth), Lance Willix (seventh), Matt Caprara (ninth), Scott Webb (12th), Lucas Fuller (13th), Derek Webb (18th), Ryan Bartlett (20th) and Nick Webb (22nd.)
Jordan Poirier won the 25-lap Empire Super Sprints feature after waiting out a rain delay. Shawn Donath was leading the race most of the way before mechanical issues forced him to settle for third place. Paulie Colagiovanni, Donath, Jason Barney and Port Leyden native Dylan Swiernik finished out the top five.
Antwerp native Jeff Cook finished eighth and Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial race winner Dalton Rombough was 18th.
Tyler Stevenson outlasted Kyle Devendorf to get the 30-lap DIRTcar Sportsman win. Stevenson and Devendorf exchanged the lead three times before Stevenson slid into the lead on a last-lap restart.
David Rogers, Nick Heywood and Tyler Corcoran completed the top five.
Can-Am returns to action on July 7 after taking the Fourth of July holiday off this weekend.
