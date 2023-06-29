LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown native Billy Dunn edged Edwards native Tim Fuller to claim first place in the 30-lap 358-modified feature race in the Pabst Shootout on Wednesday at Can-Am Speedway.

Dunn held off Fuller by a narrow .141 seconds to earn the victory. Watertown native Jordan McCreadie finished third, with Shaun Shaw and Ryan Arbuthnot rounding out the top five.

