OSWEGO — Watertown native Billy Dunn won one of the 20-lap 358-modified heats as part of SuperDIRT Week’s Friday Night Lights program at Oswego Speedway.
Dunn had already wrapped up the pole for Saturday’s 358-modified Salute to the Troops 150, but capped off a big day with a win the heat race.
Billy Decker and Tim Sears Jr. won the other two 20-lap 358-modified heat races.
Can-Am Speedway regulars Dalton Rombough and David Rogers each were victorious in one of the 15-lap sportsman qualifiers for the Chevy Performance 75.
Mike Fowler, Brian Calabrese and Mike Bruno also picked up heat race victories to qualify for today’s sportsman event.
Nick Stone and Chad Jeeso were winners of the 10-lap pro stock races to qualify for today’s DIRTcar Pro Stock 50.
SuperDIRT Week wraps up today at Oswego Speedway with the pro stock, sportsman and main event Billy Whittaker Cars 200 big-block modified race.
Race time for the finale is slated to start at 3 p.m.
